Celtics Notes: Al Horford Free Agency Update, Derrick White Prediction, More

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) work for the ball in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a major update on Al Horford as his free agency saga soldiers on.

The big man has been linked to a Western Conference rival with some recent bad blood towards the franchise. The move is reportedly waiting on a contract situation with a 22-year-old forward for the contender out West, but no official deals have been inked by Horford, nor the forward.

In other news, a team insider weighed in on if Derrick White can reach All-Star status this season. With superstar Jayson Tatum out indefinitely, there will be more opportunities for White, but it is up to him at the end of the day if takes that leap.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

