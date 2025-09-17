Celtics Rumors: Al Horford Gets Major Update as Free Agency Drags On
The Boston Celtics wanted to bring Al Horford back in free agency. General manager Brad Stevens made it clear that was one of the priorities for them during the offseason this summer.
Horford had other ideas. Instead of re-signing with the Celtics, he has remained a free agent. Most expect him to sign with the Golden State Warriors as he tries to win another NBA title before calling it quits.
Right now, Horford is stuck in limbo because of the Jonathan Kuminga situation. Horford got an update on where that issue stands recently.
Former Celtic Al Horford Will Sign With The Warriors
According to a report from Anthony Slater of ESPN, Horford will be signing with the Warriors to be their starting center this season once the Kuminga mess is sorted out.
Horford would become the best option that Golden State has at the center spot, but having him start is a bold idea for his age. He is 39 years old heading into this season.
The Warriors still believe that they have a chance to win a title, especially with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler together for an entire season. Horford is part of their win-now strategy.
At this point, it's unclear as to when Horford will actually sign his deal. The Kuminga situation continues to drag on, and it doesn't look like either side will cave.
Former Celtics player Al Horford Will Be a Starter One Last Time
Horford hasn't been a starting center for a few years, so he will be thrust into a bigger role as his career progresses. He likely won't play more than 30 minutes per game, though.
The Warriors love going small by putting Draymond Green at center, something they have been doing for years. Boston would surely love if they could use Horford as their starting center, instead.
Boston will have to trot out someone who has never started a meaningful game at center. This year is a gap year anyway, so maybe that works out for them in the long run.
Last season, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game with the Celtics.
