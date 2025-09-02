Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Free Agent Prediction, Big Man Could Turn Heads, Tank Incoming?

Nelson Espinal

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are projected to lose free agent center Al Horford. The fan favorite big man is still available and has not yet signed a deal.

NBA expert Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicts that Horford will sign a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, as many insiders have reported.

It will be worth around $3.6 million per year, though the second year is a player option.

In his absence, Boston will need their bigs to step up, and center Neemias Queta is expected to do so, per team insider Noa Dalzell.

Finally, the Celtics are expected to struggle next season, but a team insider believes that Boston may quietly tank.

