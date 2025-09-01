Do Celtics Want to Quietly Tank This Year? Insider Weighs In
Are the Boston Celtics sneakily aiming for some lottery luck this season?
That certainly seems to be a possibility, given the club's series of cost-cutting moves this summer designed more to duck the league's punitive second luxury tax than to improve the roster.
Boston's best player, six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, is likely out for the year as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon. This prompted Celtics general manager Brad Stevens to break up the club's 2024 championship core.
Stevens opted to trade six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis and let third-string center Luke Kornet depart for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.
Fan favorite reserve big man Al Horford, a five-time All-Star in his heyday, appears poised to ink a free agent deal with the Golden State Warriors, although for now the 6-foot-9 vet remains unsigned.
Boston replaced its big man departures with veteran's minimum signings Chris Boucher and Luka Garza. Fourth-string center Neemias Queta, too, will earn a shot at a major rotation role. None of these players are anywhere near the players that Porzingis or even a 39-year-old Horford are.
Combined with the anticipated long-term absence of Tatum, the Celtics are losing some significant frontcourt talent. The Celtics' net return in its Porzingis deal was a trade exception and two-way player RJ Luis Jr., while guard Anfernee Simons — the lone acquisition in the Holiday deal — may be moved soon if Boston can dip below the first luxury tax apron.
Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated predicts that Boston's 2025-26 campaign could fall apart in a hurry.
"But in the aftermath of Tatum’s likely season-ending injury, the Celtics gutted the rest of the rotation. Neemias Queta and Luka Garza figure to fight over center minutes," Mannix notes. "Chris Boucher could be the starting power forward. For Boston, this season could spiral quickly."
What Does Boston Want This Year?
"And maybe that’s what the Celtics want. Boston owns its 2026 pick and will enter next season with Tatum, Brown, White, Pritchard and Sam Hauser under contract.," Mannix adds. "They traded Georges Niang to get under the second apron, and they could move Simons to get under the luxury tax entirely. That won’t do anything to improve the team this season, but it will set them up for flexibility next season and beyond."
