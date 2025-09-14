Celtics Notes: Al Horford Latest, Jaylen Brown Motivated by Lakers Legend, More
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has left the basketball world waiting the entire offseason to hear about what decision he will make ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. A team insider offered some much-needed insight into what to expect down the road, and even other players Horford's decision may be waiting on.
In other news, All-Star Jaylen Brown credits a rival Los Angeles Lakers legend as motivation for a new project he is working on. The infusion of Lakers royalty also had to do with why Brown ever picked up a basketball to begin with, now looking to help one day get other athletes better deals and higher percentages.
Finally, the Celtics sent a message of support to a former center dealing with a brain tumor. As devastating as this experience is for the NBA vet, he has the full support of Boston and the rest of the basketball world.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Insider Provides Insight Into Al Horford's Expected Free Agent Departure
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Credits Lakers Legend As Motivation for New Project
Celtics Send Love to Former Boston Center Dealing With Brain Tumor
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.