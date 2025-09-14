Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Latest, Jaylen Brown Motivated by Lakers Legend, More

Gabe Smallson

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has left the basketball world waiting the entire offseason to hear about what decision he will make ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. A team insider offered some much-needed insight into what to expect down the road, and even other players Horford's decision may be waiting on.

In other news, All-Star Jaylen Brown credits a rival Los Angeles Lakers legend as motivation for a new project he is working on. The infusion of Lakers royalty also had to do with why Brown ever picked up a basketball to begin with, now looking to help one day get other athletes better deals and higher percentages.

Finally, the Celtics sent a message of support to a former center dealing with a brain tumor. As devastating as this experience is for the NBA vet, he has the full support of Boston and the rest of the basketball world.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Insider Provides Insight Into Al Horford's Expected Free Agent Departure

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Credits Lakers Legend As Motivation for New Project

Celtics Send Love to Former Boston Center Dealing With Brain Tumor

