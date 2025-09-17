Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Roadblock, Roster’s Red Flags, Bleak Future Outlook

Gabe Smallson

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have an unfortunate Al Horford update after an offseason that has consisted of many bleak updates regarding the big man. The Golden State Warriors have been linked to the veteran for quite some time, but there is a financial roadblock that has presented itself, complicating a potential reunion.

In other news, the current roster is already raising its share of red flags as the regular season is just a little over one month away. Fans know that the lack of superstar Jayson Tatum on the court will be a noticeable change, but an NBA insider listed who he believes are the biggest potential issues going into the new year.

To make matters worse, ESPN forecasted where they believe the NBA will be in three seasons, and it isn't looking great for Boston. Even though the Celtics are a little over a year from hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy, this prediction shows just how much will change in the near future.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

NBA Insider Reveals Financial Roadblock Stopping Celtics Free Agent Al Horford From Signing

Celtics’ Roster Already Raising Red Flags

Celtics Take Dramatic Nosedive in 3-Year NBA Power Rankings Outlook

Celtics Guard Predicts Lakers’ Luka Doncic to Make All-NBA First Team This Season

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News