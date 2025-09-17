Celtics Notes: Al Horford Roadblock, Roster’s Red Flags, Bleak Future Outlook
The Boston Celtics have an unfortunate Al Horford update after an offseason that has consisted of many bleak updates regarding the big man. The Golden State Warriors have been linked to the veteran for quite some time, but there is a financial roadblock that has presented itself, complicating a potential reunion.
In other news, the current roster is already raising its share of red flags as the regular season is just a little over one month away. Fans know that the lack of superstar Jayson Tatum on the court will be a noticeable change, but an NBA insider listed who he believes are the biggest potential issues going into the new year.
To make matters worse, ESPN forecasted where they believe the NBA will be in three seasons, and it isn't looking great for Boston. Even though the Celtics are a little over a year from hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy, this prediction shows just how much will change in the near future.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
NBA Insider Reveals Financial Roadblock Stopping Celtics Free Agent Al Horford From Signing
Celtics’ Roster Already Raising Red Flags
Celtics Take Dramatic Nosedive in 3-Year NBA Power Rankings Outlook
Celtics Guard Predicts Lakers’ Luka Doncic to Make All-NBA First Team This Season
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.