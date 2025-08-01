Celtics Notes: All-Star Prediction to Join Boston, Celtic Legend Disrespected, More
With so much roster movement this offseason, the Boston Celtics are predicted to have an All-Star join the squad to hopefully bring some more stability to the roster.
Amid all the uncertainty this offseason, an All-Star point guard has been linked to Boston for a few weeks now. A top insider makes the case as to why the Celtics should sign the likely budget-friendly player.
Additionally, an eight-time champion received a shocking ranking in an all-time list, that is quite frankly disrespectful. There are a few notable ringless players above him on the list as the former Finals MVP and pillar of many championship teams sinks down in the rankings.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Predicted to Land All-Star in Major Free Agent Move
Celtics' 8-Time Champion Ranked Below Multiple Zero-Time Champions in Surprising All-Time List
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Could Channel Bulls Legend This Season, Says Insider
Celtics News: Insider Reveals Why He’s Pessimistic on Boston This Season
Former Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Viewed as Catalyst for Hawks’ Potential Rise
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.