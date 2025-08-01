Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: All-Star Prediction to Join Boston, Celtic Legend Disrespected, More

Gabe Smallson

Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to post up against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to post up against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

With so much roster movement this offseason, the Boston Celtics are predicted to have an All-Star join the squad to hopefully bring some more stability to the roster.

Amid all the uncertainty this offseason, an All-Star point guard has been linked to Boston for a few weeks now. A top insider makes the case as to why the Celtics should sign the likely budget-friendly player.

Additionally, an eight-time champion received a shocking ranking in an all-time list, that is quite frankly disrespectful. There are a few notable ringless players above him on the list as the former Finals MVP and pillar of many championship teams sinks down in the rankings.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Predicted to Land All-Star in Major Free Agent Move

Celtics' 8-Time Champion Ranked Below Multiple Zero-Time Champions in Surprising All-Time List

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Could Channel Bulls Legend This Season, Says Insider

Celtics News: Insider Reveals Why He’s Pessimistic on Boston This Season

Former Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Viewed as Catalyst for Hawks’ Potential Rise

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News