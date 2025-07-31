Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Could Channel Bulls Legend This Season, Says Insider
Is Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown on a crash-course for a monster year?
All eyes will be on the multi-time All-Star given the fact his running mate, Jayson Tatum, likely will be out for this entire upcoming year due to a torn Achilles.
Brown will now be in a position to be the alpha on this team. There are moments where Brown assumed the role — though he hasn't been 'the guy' for the Celtics for what will amount to a full NBA season.
Law Murray of The Athletic believes Brown is poised to have a terrific 2025-26 season. In fact, Law compared Brown to former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen when the Hall of Famer became 'the guy' in Chicago when Michael Jordan spent a season away from the team.
“Jaylen Brown’s too good," Murray said. “This is the opportunity that, if you’re Jaylen Brown, you should have wanted this your whole career.”
Law made the comparison based on what Pippen did when Jordan was away from the Bulls. Pippen enjoyed a very good season in 1993-94 — averaging a career-high 22.0 points per game to go with 2.9 steal, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Pippen finished 3rd in the MVP voting this season. He also was named to All-NBA First Team and the All-Defensive First Team.
As Law further eluded to, Pippen shed the reputation as simply being a role player. He proved that he could carry a team as a No. 1 option despite playing next to Jordan for the largest chunk of his prime.
Brown is not considered to be a role player by any basketball pundit. However, there are those who question his ability to potentially be the best player on a title-contending team.
The Cal product now gets the chance to show what he can do as the premier attraction in town. Boston isn't projected to be a serious title contender given the overhauling of the roster this offseason.
However, there's no doubt Brown will be motivated to show what he can do with Tatum on the sideline, and the expectations in Beantown being much lower than they normally are.
