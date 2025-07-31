Celtics Predicted to Land All-Star in Major Free Agent Move
The Boston Celtics are likely not done making moves this offseason. They have already traded both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in order to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Boston is still looking to make moves to achieve that goal, as they are around $20 million over that threshold. The Celtics will need some other players to sign on the cheap in order to fill out the roster once they trade more guys.
One of the guys who they have been linked to in the last few weeks is Ben Simmons, the former All-Star point guard.
Boston seems to be the frontrunner to sign Simmons in free agency. Simmons has been bouncing around from team to team ever since his disastrous 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Celtics are the favorites to sign him right now. That doesn't mean that another team can't end up signing him instead.
Simmons isn't going to command a large salary, as those years have long passed. He is a negative when it comes to shooting the basketball, as defenses play 10 feet off of him at all times.
Still, he's a very good ball handler and a strong passer. His defensive qualities are the most attractive part about him, as he can switch across multiple positions on that end of the court.
Boston is in need of some strong defenders in the backcourt after trading away Jrue Holiday. The defense in general is about to be worse without the rim protection of Porzingis, too.
The Celtics are likely going to take a gap year next season with Jayson Tatum out with a torn Achilles, so why not take a flier on someone of Simmons' caliber?
Simmons is running out of options in the NBA to show that he can be an All-Star caliber player again. He clearly has mental demons on the court that he can't seem to conquer.
While playing for the Clippers last season after being bought out by the Nets, Simmons averaged just 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He shot just 43.4 percent from the field.
