Celtics' 8-Time Champion Ranked Below Multiple Zero-Time Champions in Surprising All-Time List
The Boston Celtics are perhaps the most storied franchise in the NBA, with only the Los Angeles Lakers rivaling what they have accomplished in professional basketball.
In the history of the Celtics, Boston has produced an enormous amount of talent, including dozens of Hall of Fame players. They might have the best collection of players from any organization in the league.
Recently, Bleacher Report put together its list of the 100 greatest players in the history of the NBA. One surprising move they made that Celtics fans have an issue with is the ranking of John Havlicek.
They have Havlicek listed as the 31st greatest player of all time. On the surface, that seems like a relatively fair ranking for a player who won eight titles with the Celtics.
The issue that Celtics fans have with it is that Havlicek is ranked behind both Chris Paul and John Stockton, two players who have never won a title.
Havlicek didn't just win eight championships with the Celtics, but he was a key player on a lot of those title-winning teams, including winning the NBA Finals MVP in 1974.
He's still the Celtics' all-time leading scorer, which is incredible in his own right. He was one of the driving forces for the Celtics winning all of those championships, which is something lacking on both Paul and Stockton's resumes.
Had Havlicek played in the 3-point shot era, his stats would have been even more gaudy. He was a guy who could score from anywhere on the floor and had one of the smoothest jump shots in the NBA.
Paul still has a chance to win a championship next season with the Clippers, but that seems highly unlikely. Stockton made back-to-back trips to the Finals, but lost both to the Chicago Bulls.
Havlicek's resume shows that he should be ahead of both of those players on this list, putting him in the top 30 of NBA players of all time. He needs more respect from the people at Bleacher Report.
In his 16-year career, Havlicek averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
