Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Prediction, Shaq Called Out for Bullying, Who Should Start at Center?
The Boston Celtics have a prediction regarding the newly acquired Anfernee Simons, as an anonymous NBA executive picked who he believes will lead the Celtics this season. Many are looking towards Jaylen Brown to take on a majority of the scoring load this season as superstar Jayson Tatum is out indefinitely.
In other news, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was called out for bullying during his lone season donning a Celtics uniform. A then-Celtics center and current media personality Kendrick Perkins pulled back the curtain on what it was like to be teammates with Shaq, although their time together was short.
Finally, many around the basketball world have scrutinized the Celtics for their big man position, but one option's EuroBasket production this offseason could very well lead to a starting role. The 7-footer from Portugal will look to battle for playing time amid the rest of the center options as the regular season gets closer.
