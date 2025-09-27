Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Prediction, Jayson Tatum Injury Update, Owner Talks Leaving TD Garden

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum appears to be progressing well, according to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Tatum tore his Achilles last season during the playoffs, sidelining him from the series against the New York Knicks and likely for the entirety of this season.

This injury can devastatingly affect a player's athleticism, making the recovery process delicate.

In other news, Celtics owner Bill Chisholm, who took over during the offseason, addressed the team's potential move out of the TD Garden.

Also, a team insider issued a trade prediction regarding the future of Anfernee Simons. Boston has made it no secret that they're open to trading the guard if an appropriate offer arises.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news

