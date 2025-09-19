Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Talks, Al Horford Update, Jayson Tatum Names GOATs

Gabe Smallson

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups share a moment before the Trail Blazers play Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups share a moment before the Trail Blazers play Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have reportedly held discussions with multiple teams surrounding the newly acquired Anfernee Simons. Although Boston achieved their prerogative of getting under the second luxury tax apron, Simons could get the Celtics fully under the luxury tax while getting some helpful assets for the future.

In other news, the Celtics recently received a major update on Al Horford amid his long-lasting free agency saga. The veteran big man has a little over a month to decide where (or if) he will play before the 2025-26 campaign.

Finally, superstar Jayson Tatum listed two Los Angeles Lakers stars in his all-time top 5 list. Although the two franchises are sworn enemies, Tatum noted that certain lists without them on it are difficult to judge.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Have Held Discussions With Multiple Teams Regarding Anfernee Simons Trade: Report

Celtics Rumors: Al Horford Gets Major Update as Free Agency Drags On

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says 2 Lakers Stars Belong in NBA Top 5 of All-Time

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News