Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Talks, Al Horford Update, Jayson Tatum Names GOATs
The Boston Celtics have reportedly held discussions with multiple teams surrounding the newly acquired Anfernee Simons. Although Boston achieved their prerogative of getting under the second luxury tax apron, Simons could get the Celtics fully under the luxury tax while getting some helpful assets for the future.
In other news, the Celtics recently received a major update on Al Horford amid his long-lasting free agency saga. The veteran big man has a little over a month to decide where (or if) he will play before the 2025-26 campaign.
Finally, superstar Jayson Tatum listed two Los Angeles Lakers stars in his all-time top 5 list. Although the two franchises are sworn enemies, Tatum noted that certain lists without them on it are difficult to judge.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Have Held Discussions With Multiple Teams Regarding Anfernee Simons Trade: Report
Celtics Rumors: Al Horford Gets Major Update as Free Agency Drags On
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says 2 Lakers Stars Belong in NBA Top 5 of All-Time
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.