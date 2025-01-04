Celtics Notes: Anthony Edwards Vents, Porzingis Makes Return, Title Repeat Concerns
The Boston Celtics narrowly defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-115 on Thursday, Jan. 2, and it was largely because of how well the Boston defense shut down guard Anthony Edwards.
Edwards was kept to only 15 points that game. While this may seem like a normal amount, the two-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 24.5 points per game this season. Naturally, Edwards was left frustrated.
Additionally, Celtics star center Kristaps Porzingis has made his triumphant return against the Houston Rockets after missing the last four games with a sprained ankle. He received the injury against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.
Finally, an NBA insider has shared concerns regarding whether Boston could once again win the NBA Championship after a dominant showing last season.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Boston Celtics:
Anthony Edwards Vents Frustrations After Celtics Defense Locked Him Down
Will Kristaps Porzingis Play? Celtics vs Rockets Injury Report Dropped
Celtics News: Insider Pinpoints Biggest Concerns For Boston to Repeat as Champions
Rockets Star Breaks Hand During Shootaround Ahead of Celtics Clash
Celtics News: Surprise Boston Guard Among Top East All-Star Voting Honorees