Celtics Notes: Boston Cuts Ties With Guard, Al Horford Latest, Breakout Player Predicted

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics cut ties with a rookie guard as training camp is right around the corner. After recently being signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, he is expected to join Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, according to a team insider.

In other news, veteran big man Al Horford has a troubling update to his free agency saga. He has been linked in recent weeks to a Western Conference contender as the deal gets closer to likely becoming official.

Finally, a team insider predicted one Celtic in particular is bound to have a breakout year. After averaging 19 points, 5.3 assists, and five rebounds across 10 games played without superstar Jayson Tatum last season, the case can certainly be made that a breakout campaign is in the works.

Celtics Cut Rookie Guard Ahead of Training Camp

Celtics’ Al Horford Receives Update on Rumored Warriors Signing

One Player Who Will Break Out for the Celtics This Season

Celtics' 5th-Year Big 'Heavy Favorite' To Be the Starting Center

