Celtics Notes: Boston Cuts Ties With Guard, Al Horford Latest, Breakout Player Predicted
The Boston Celtics cut ties with a rookie guard as training camp is right around the corner. After recently being signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, he is expected to join Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, according to a team insider.
In other news, veteran big man Al Horford has a troubling update to his free agency saga. He has been linked in recent weeks to a Western Conference contender as the deal gets closer to likely becoming official.
Finally, a team insider predicted one Celtic in particular is bound to have a breakout year. After averaging 19 points, 5.3 assists, and five rebounds across 10 games played without superstar Jayson Tatum last season, the case can certainly be made that a breakout campaign is in the works.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Cut Rookie Guard Ahead of Training Camp
Celtics’ Al Horford Receives Update on Rumored Warriors Signing
One Player Who Will Break Out for the Celtics This Season
Celtics' 5th-Year Big 'Heavy Favorite' To Be the Starting Center
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.