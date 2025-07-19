Celtics Notes: Boston Discussing Trade, Offered Contract to All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo to Celtics?
The Boston Celtics are potentially looking to expand on what has been an otherwise busy offseason as they are reportedly discussing a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. A key insider spoke on 'very active' calls that they have been taking with the Western Conference contenders.
Additionally, the Celtics reportedly offered a contract to an All-Star guard to contribute to this fast-paced offseason. Boston has been looking for more depth in the guard position, and although it wouldn't have been a perfect match, his scoring ability would have certainly been welcomed on the parquet.
Finally, a blockbuster trade idea would get two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Celtics. The Greek freak has had his own share of trade rumors surrounding him this offseason, but Boston would certainly be going all in if this deal presented itself.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news:
