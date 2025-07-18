Celtics Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Giannis Antetokounmpo for $285 Million All-Star, More
If there was ever an offseason for the Celtics to reset what they are doing with the franchise, this would be the offseason to do it, with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles.
Boston has already traded two starters, shipping off Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to Portland and Atlanta, respectively. That has left them in limbo for the next couple of years.
If Boston really wanted to shake things up, they could make a league-altering trade that would see them reset who they are building the future around.
More news: Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Doing Whatever He Can to Get Damian Lillard in Boston
One trade proposal has the Celtics changing their entire team by landing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here is the full proposal:
Celtics receive: Giannis, Antetokounmpo, A.J. Green
Bucks receive: Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons, Payton Pritchard, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick.
At least one more team would need to be added in order to satisfy the cap situation for both teams. This trade would only happen if Antetokounmpo decided that he wanted out.
Milwaukee would ask for every good player that Boston has that isn't Tatum, and that's exactly what they give up in this trade. Adding Antetokounmpo gives the Celtics another top-five player in the league.
This isn't a trade that makes much sense for the Celtics to do, though. This is too much to give up for one player, especially when the Celtics proved that they can win a title without someone like Antetokounmpo.
More news: Celtics Forward Apologized to Brad Stevens After Summer League Fight, Ejection
Boston really likes Brown, so they aren't going to get rid of him. He is going to get a chance to show the rest of the NBA just how good he is as a number one option.
The Celtics likely won't be competing for the title next year without Tatum, so they don't need to make a massive trade for Antetokounmpo this offseason. They would need Tatum to help them win the championship.
This past season for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Celtics Named Favorite to Land All-Star Guard in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.