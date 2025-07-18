Celtics Discussing Trade With Grizzlies: Report
The Boston Celtics have already had a very active offseason. They traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Anfernee Simons.
They also traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and get back Georges Niang. Boston is now looking to offload both players to a new home, especially Simons. They haven't found any takers yet.
It looks like the Memphis Grizzlies could be in talks with the Celtics for some kind of trade. It's unclear what they are discussing, but the two teams are clearly looking to get some kind of deal done.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics have been talking with the Grizzlies in recent days.
“I think the Celtics are still very active in taking trade calls, maybe even making trade calls,” Fischer said. “There was some conversation last week between Memphis and Boston about something. We’re still looking to track down more info on that, but rival teams are definitely still under the impression that Boston is looking for deals involving both Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.”
If the Celtics do trade Simons to the Grizzlies, they might be looking for a guard who can come off the bench. They need someone who can eat backup point guard minutes with Payton Pritchard moving up to the starting lineup.
Fischer did not give any indication on when a deal could potentially be made, but it's clear that the Celtics are making calls as they look for another spot to send Simons.
Brad Stevens has done a good job of navigating the financial situation that Boston is in. He wants to keep the team below the second apron of the luxury tax.
Next season will be viewed as more of a gap year for the Celtics because of Jayson Tatum's torn Achilles. Boston is just hoping they have a good enough team to contend in 2026-27.
Jaylen Brown will get an opportunity to be the team's number one option. What help he gets off the bench remains to be seen as the Celtics continue to try to find a home for Simons, as well as possibly Niang.
