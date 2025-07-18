Celtics Declined Blockbuster Trade for Top Pick, $107 Million Forward From East Rival: Report
The Boston Celtics have been active in making trades this offseason, trading away two starters already. Both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis will be playing for new teams next season.
That level of activity has emboldened other teams to call the Celtics about both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White to see if they would be willing to part ways with either of them.
With Jayson Tatum out with a torn Achilles, this would be the time for a full reset if they wanted to do so. They clearly don't after reports emerged of them deciding to decline a trade offer from the Raptors.
According to a report from ClutchPoints, the Celtics declined a trade offer from the Toronto Raptors for guard Derrick White. The Raptors tried to add to their backcourt by adding White into the fold.
Apparently, the Celtics were offered the number nine overall pick and RJ Barrett. They were unmoved by the offer, wary of possible tax implications from making such a deal.
Boston clearly likes what White can offer them as a guard. He's someone who can play on or off the ball, depending on what the situation calls for. His defensive abilities remain valuable to Boston, as well.
The Celtics have made it clear that they are not looking to trade either White or Brown, unless they are truly blown away by an offer. It would have to be quite an overpay from another team in order to move either player.
Brad Stevens likely isn't finished making moves. They are still trying to find another team to re-route Anfernee Simons after getting him in exchange for Holiday.
Georges Niang isn't guaranteed to stay in Boston, either. He might be re-routed to another team as well after being the return piece from Atlanta in the Porzingis deal.
The final roster of what the Celtics have at the end of the offseason will be determined in the next few weeks. They are evaluating final options, although a big move is unlikely to happen.
White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game with the Celtics.
