Celtics Notes: Boston Favorite for All-Star Free Agent, Ex-Celtic Signs in Israel, Al Horford to Warriors?
The Boston Celtics have recently been named favorites to land an All-Star guard in what would be a blockbuster signing for the basketball world. With all the uncertainty surrounding the roster this offseason, perhaps the news of another superstar heading to Boston will ease some of the tension in the air.
Additionally, speaking of roster turnover, a former Celtics champion is signing with a basketball team in Israel. Superstar Jayson Tatum spoke highly of his former teammate after signing a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers last season.
Finally, in the rumors that are increasingly feeling more true as the days go on, Al Horford has once again been linked to the Golden State Warriors. The big man is mulling his options between the Warriors, retirement, or even another surprise team in the mix, but a reunion seems unlikely
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Named Favorite to Land All-Star Guard in Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Celtics NBA Champion Forward Signs in Israel
Celtics All-Star Linked to Warriors in Potential Blockbuster Move
Celtics News: Kyrie Irving Thought About Punching Payton Pritchard in NBA Finals
Celtics' Brad Stevens Raves About New Owner
