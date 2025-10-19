Celtics Notes: Boston Makes Multiple Signings, Starting Lineup Prediction, More
The Boston Celtics signed a guard mere days after cutting him as the start of the regular season looms. He inked an Exhibit 10 deal and will now start his season with the Maine Celtics.
In other news, a starting lineup prediction has been made as there are still questions to be answered in the final moments of the offseason. With superstar Jayson Tatum out indefinitely as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles, many things will look different on the parquet.
Opening Night for the Celtics takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and they will be facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news
