Celtics Notes: Boston Makes Multiple Signings, Starting Lineup Prediction, More

Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard RJ Luis Jr. (12), guard Kadary Richmond (1) and teammates on the bench during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics signed a guard mere days after cutting him as the start of the regular season looms. He inked an Exhibit 10 deal and will now start his season with the Maine Celtics.

In other news, a starting lineup prediction has been made as there are still questions to be answered in the final moments of the offseason. With superstar Jayson Tatum out indefinitely as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles, many things will look different on the parquet.

Opening Night for the Celtics takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and they will be facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers.

