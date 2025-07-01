Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Signs Big Man, Lose Key Free Agent, Unfortunate Al Horford Update

Gabe Smallson

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics had quite the start to the opening of NBA free agency on Monday.

Boston signed a center to a two-year, $5.5 million deal. The former Minnesota Timberwolves big man shows tons of potential, and at 6-foot-10, can help with the height that the Celtics so desperately need.

A main reason for Boston going after a center was unfortunately losing Luke Kornet to the San Antonio Spurs. Kornet heads to Texas on a four-year, $41 million deal after last year featured his highest usage in a Celtics uniform.

Finally, to round out the big man news, there is an unfortunate update regarding Al Horford. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly 'locked in' on the five-time All-Star as losing the veteran would be another significant blow to the Celtics.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

