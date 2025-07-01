Inside The Celtics

Celtics Sign Big Man to $5.5 Million Deal in Free Agency to Replace Luke Kornet

Gabe Smallson

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) during the fourth quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have signed center Luka Garza to a two-year, $5.5 million deal.

The big man is likely going to replace the recently departed Luke Kornet, as he is signing with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

At 6-foot-10, Garza can provide more depth, and of course his height, to the Celtics' roster.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves declined his $2.35 million team option earlier this month, the writing was on the wall for the 26-year-old center to find a new home.

It has been hard to pinpoint Garza's value given he has never played more than 40 games in a season, but the potential is there given his build and perhaps finding a place in Boston's system.

During the big man's rookie season with the Detroit Pistons, after being drafted with the No. 22 pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Garza put up 5.8 points per game on 45 percent shooting in 32 games. The 12.2 minutes per game would prove to be his most usage in a season over the couse of his career thus far.

After signing with the Timberwolves ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Garza made 28 appearances, scoring 6.5 points per game on 54 percent shooting from the field.

His 2023-24 campaign saw his fewest appearances in his career to date, at just 25 games, averaging 4.0 points per game in just 4.9 minutes per contest. This past season saw Garza's scoring diminish to 3.5 points per game, getting 5.6 minutes of play across 39 appearances.

In Garza's last 10 games, however, he shot 58 percent from the field, but accrued just 3.8 minutes each game. The sample size for the big man from Washington, D.C. is slight, but especially with a Celtics team that is in need of height, perhaps this next chapter of Garza's career will be his most productive.

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

