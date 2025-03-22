Celtics Notes: Core Players Could Leave After Sale, Jaylen Brown Injury, More
NBA fans were shocked to see the Boston Celtics sold to a new owner for $6.1 billion, changing hands from Wyc Grousbeck to Bill Chisholm.
Naturally, this has fans speculating how this could potentially change the core roster that brought Boston a championship last year, including the possibility of sending away point guard Jrue Holiday, center Kristaps Porzingis, and even guard Jaylen Brown.
That being said, Chisholm has revealed that he doesn't expect to make any major changes soon, claiming that he "bleeds green" and loves the organization that Grousbeck has built.
Speaking of Brown, he has recently garnered attention for being named out well ahead of the Celtics' game against the Utah Jazz. So far this season, he has averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
