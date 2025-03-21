Jazz Could Be Without Crucial Guard vs Celtics
A key Utah Jazz scorer may sit out against the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Per Underdog NBA, former 2021 Sixth Man of the Year combo guard Jordan Clarkson has seen his status downgraded to questionable with a foot injury.
According to the league's latest injury report, the 6-foot-3 Missouri product is dealing with left plantar fasciitis.
More Boston Celtics: New Celtics Owner Bill Chisholm Hints at Plans for Roster
Two other critical Jazz scorers have already been shelved, in the form of forwards John Collins (sprained left ankle) and Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons). Power forward Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture), swingman KJ Martin (right elbow bursitis), and former Celtics guard Jaden Springer (low back injury management) are all out, as well.
More Boston Celtics: Fans React to Massive $6.1 Billion Sale of Celtics
Two-way Jazz players Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe have also been ruled out, and they'll put in reps with the club's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
Sitting Clarkson, Markkanen and Collins feels like almost a strategic play for a 16-54 Jazz club that's looking to accrue maximal lottery balls as the 2024-25 regular season winds up.
On the Boston side, four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown has been shelved with a right knee posterior impingement, while deep-bench big man Xavier Tillman is also out due to a left knee joint sprain.
Clarkson is in the first season of a two-year, $28.4 million contract extension he inked with Utah in July 2023. He'll net $14.3 million in 2025-26. If Boston didn't have the younger Payton Pritchard on a very reasonable four-year, $32 million deal and wasn't completely capped out, Clarkson could be an exciting trade prospect for the 18-time world champions.
Clarkson may be a more creative scorer off the dribble than Pritchard, but Pritchard is a more frequent 3-point shooter, is five years younger, and is cheaper. Still, Clarkson could work as a fascinating target for contenders looking for more bench help.
The 32-year-old vet is averaging 16.4 points on .411/.364/.794 shooting splits, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in his 36 healthy bouts (nine starts).
More Boston Celtics:
Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Rare NBA History vs Nets
Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Open to Reunion with Team
Bill Simmons' Father Believes Celtics Could Trade Jaylen Brown
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.