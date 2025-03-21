Is Jayson Tatum Playing vs Jazz? Celtics Reveal Injury Status For Star Forward
Will four-time All-NBA Boston Celtics champion power forward Jayson Tatum be available for his team's tilt against the lowly Utah Jazz on Friday night?
Per Underdog NBA, the 6-foot-8 pro is not on the Celtics' injury report, and is expected to be available to suit up.
According to the latest league injury report, Tatum's All-Star running mate, small forward Jaylen Brown, is out with a right knee posterior impingement. Big man Xavier Tillman is on the shelf with a left knee joint sprain, but otherwise Boston's standard roster injury report is (surprisingly) clean.
More Boston Celtics: New Celtics Owner Bill Chisholm Hints at Plans for Roster
Utah will be without several key players. All-Star combo forward Lauri Markkanen is on the shelf due to personal reasons — which, presumably Utah brass doesn't mind, given that he is by far the team's best player and could mess up its lottery chances.
Former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, a key microwave scorer for Utah, has been downgraded to questionable with a foot injury.
Jazz forward John Collins (left ankle sprain), KJ Martin (right elbow bursitis), and Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) are all sidelined already. Two-way players Oscar Tshiebwe and Elijah Harkless are both with Utah's G League affiliate club, the Salt Lake City Stars.
The Celtics and Jazz find themselves on opposite spots in the standings this season. At 16-54, Utah has the second-worst record in the league — and thus, the top odds (along with the 15-53 Washington Wizards and the 18-51 Charlotte Hornets) of securing the No. 1 pick in this summer's starry 2025 NBA Draft.
The team has been in the lottery doldrums for years now, since finally pivoting from its Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert/Mike Conley core in 2022.
More Boston Celtics: Celtics Find New Owner in Record-Breaking $6.1 Billion Sale
Although Utah has made some intriguing draft picks, the team has yet to uncover a true young superstar. Markkanen, a one-time All-Star with the Jazz, is the closest they've gotten — unfortunately, he's 27 and already seems to be regressing.
Boston, meanwhile, boasts a stellar 50-19 record and still has an outside shot at notching a second straight 60-win season. The Celtics have clinched a playoff berth already, and seem firmly ensconced in the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed. The team is six games behind the 56-13 Cleveland Cavaliers and seven games ahead of the 43-26 New York Knicks, with just 13 games left on its regular season schedule.
This year, Tatum looks as dominant as ever. Through 63 healthy games, the six-time All-Star out of Duke is averaging 27.1 points on .454/.352/.812 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists a night.
More Boston Celtics:
Celtics Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Rare NBA History vs Nets
Former Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Open to Reunion with Team
Bill Simmons' Father Believes Celtics Could Trade Jaylen Brown
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.