Celtics Notes: Ex-Celtic Arrested, Surprise Starting Lineup Prediction, Charles Bassey Nearing Deal
A former Boston Celtics forward has been taken into custody in Florida and will soon be extradited. He was charged with fraud after issuing a check with insufficient funds to a casino.
Additionally, there will be an unexpected player joining the starting lineup this season, according to a team insider. With so many changes this offseason, the prediction makes sense, especially given the lack of depth at the center position and the ability to plug in options.
Finally, a Celtics summer league standout appears to be close to signing with his next team. The big man put up 15.3 points per game in his three summer league contests.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Celtics Forward Arrested for Fraud
Celtics Could Have Unexpected Player Join Starting Lineup This Season, Says Insider
Celtics Summer League Star Appears Close to Signing With Next Team
Celtics Big Cracks All-Time Top 50 Players List with Surprise Role
Former Celtics Forward Claps Back at NBA All-Star on Social Media After Random Troll
Former Celtics Champ Laps Kyrie Irving, Chris Bosh in Latest NBA Top 100 List
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
