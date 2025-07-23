Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Ex-Celtic Could Retire, Lakers Targeting Another Celtics Star, More Trades Incoming?

Gabe Smallson

Sep 19, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) react after a three point basket by Crowder during the second half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) react after a three point basket by Crowder during the second half of game three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Boston Celtics forward may retire from the NBA after there is reportedly not much of a market for the 35-year-old. The forward only played in nine games this past season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

Additionally, the rival Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly targeting another former Celtics All-NBA defender. After the surprise Marcus Smart signing, the purple and gold are now linked to another defensive specialist and former Celtic.

Finally, it appears that Boston is far from finished making deals this offseason. Amid Jayson Tatum's brutal Achilles tear and a roster that is far from recognizable compared to just a few short months ago, a front office executive asserted that the phones will continue to be ringing in Boston.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Celtics Forward Could Suddenly Retire From NBA

Lakers Targeting Former Celtics All-Star, NBA Champ in Blockbuster Trade: Report

Celtics Plan to Make More Trades This Summer, Says Front Office Exec

Celtics Exploring Trade for $100 Million Guard: Report

Everything Celtics Fans Need to Know About Rookie First-Round Pick Hugo Gonzalez

Celtics Summer League Standout Could Leave NBA This Year

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News