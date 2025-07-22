Lakers Targeting Former Celtics All-Star, NBA Champ in Blockbuster Trade: Report
After inking a surprise two-year, $11 million free agent deal with former Boston Celtics Defensive Player of the Year point guard Marcus Smart, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be quite done looking to poach talent that recently thrived with their NBA arch nemeses.
LA continues to try to construct a competitive roster around All-NBA superstars Luka Doncic, still in his prime at age 26, and LeBron James, still somehow excellent at age 40. Although the Lakers let forward Dorian Finney-Smith depart for a four-year, $54 million free agent deal with the revamped Houston Rockets, L.A. has also brought in some heavy hitter signings.
Beyond Smart, the Lakers inked former No. 1 overall pick center Deandre Ayton — who's also still just 26 (he was selected ahead of Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft) — to a two-season, $16.2 million contract. LA also brought in 3-point marksman Jake LaRavia on a two-year, $12 million agreement.
The Lakers also traded up to select Arkansas forward Adou Thiero with the No. 36 pick in last month's 2025 NBA Draft, although it might be unrealistic to expect Thiero to contribute this year.
According to Grant Afseth of FasbreakJournal.com, former Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday — who was moved to the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this summer — could be a possible trade target for Los Angeles, as the team looks to bolster its backcourt defense.
"Multiple sources recently told FastbreakJournal.com that Holiday is a name to monitor, particularly as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers," Afseth writes. "That’s not to say active conversations are taking place, but his name continues to surface in NBA circles as the team evaluates options to add more talent around LeBron James and Luka Doncic."
Would the Lakers still have any need for Smart if they brought in Holiday? Probably not, especially given how pricey the former two-time All-Star's contract is.
"Other teams are monitoring the situation, though the Lakers are widely viewed as one of the most natural fits if Portland explores a deal," Afseth adds.
Last year, Holiday's offense was somewhat muted by a mallet finger injury, but he still submitted a fairly productive stat line for Boston.
The 6-foot-4 UCLA product, a Chatsworth, California native, averaged 11.1 points on .443/.353/.909 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in his 62 healthy games for the 61-21 Celtics.
Holiday and now-ex-Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis represented massive upgrades for Boston heading into the 2023-24 season, as both are excellent defenders with well-rounded games on the other end of the floor. Holiday, in particular, was a clampdown perimeter stopper during his first year in Boston, earning his sixth All-Defensive Team honor en route to his second championship in 2024.
But at 35, Holiday has regressed. Is he worth the $104.4 million he is owed across the next three seasons, even as the NBA's salary cap continues to grow? Perhaps not. But could he significantly elevate the Lakers' defensive upside, even in his dotage? Yes.
