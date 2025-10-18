Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Update, Boston Linked to All-Star Free Agent, Jayson Tatum Talks Return
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is still nursing a hamstring injury suffered during his squad's preseason finale. Head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters Friday that Brown is day-to-day, leaving his status for the season opener is in doubt.
In other news, the Celtics are linked to an All-Star free agent as the new season lurks around the corner. The former No. 1 overall pick is still without a team and can potentially present some valuable in Boston with his size and defense.
Finally, superstar Jayson Tatum spoke on his road to recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Although it would be an unprecedentedly fast return to the parquet, he offered a key update regarding a late-season return.
