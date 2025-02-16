Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Makes Bold Claim, Joe Mazzulla Reveals Role Model, More
Recently, WNBA star Napheesa Collier came out on top in the Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament. Overall, the event was a massive success, showcasing veteran talent as well as rising stars.
This has naturally prompted basketball fans to wonder if the NBA would ever consider to hold a similar kind of event. While there have been questions regarding whether players would even want to do it, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was more than down, declaring that he would be the winner of such a competition.
Additionally, Boston head coach Joe Mazulla has revealed that he bases his coaching style off of legendary soccer coach Pep Guardiola, especially when it comes to creating a culture on the team.
