Celtics News: Payton Pritchard Channels Movie 'Mean Girls' To Help Motivate Himself
The Boston Celtics remain one of the better teams in basketball this season even after winning the title last year. This is because of the strong core in place along the roster but it's the role players that really help take this team to the next level.
Every team has star players but Boston has role players who play like stars, One of those is guard Payton Pritchard, who has completely emerged this season for the Celtics.
More Celtics: Celtics Land Toward Top of NBA Franchise Valuation List Amid Potential Sale
Pritchard has heavily stepped up for the Celtics this season and it has seen them look even stronger. The young guard gives them an edge to their roster and he has quickly become a fan-favorite in Boston.
But the guard uses an interesting method to motivate himself. Pritchard reportedly channels the famous movie Mean Girls to register criticism he hears from people.
"Pritchard said he sometimes uses a journal as a “burn book,” referencing the movie “Mean Girls.” In that film, a group of high school girls create such a book to write hurtful rumors and gossip about other students. Unlike the girls in that movie, Pritchard doesn’t write cruel things about others, but he does register criticism he hears from certain people"
The guard has heard it all and he uses it back against others who doubt him. The former Oregon product doesn't care what anyone says and instead just plays basketball.
Pritchard knows what he can do on the floor and he uses that to help his team win. While he may not be a star player, he has the mentality that many of the greats did.
More Celtics: Torrey Craig Reacts to Playing First Game With Celtics
Pritchard even went as far as to call out his opponents for being mentally soft. The guard isn't a fan of players only caring about shooting percentages and has called them out for it.
“Soft mentally,” Pritchard said. “Worrying about a shooting percentage. It’s very weak. You care about your individual shooting percentage more than winning. That’s so soft.”
The Celtics guard is a tough player and he shows it on the floor. Boston loves his energy and he will be a big piece in helping this team try to win back-to-back NBA titles.
More Celtics news:
Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Torrey Craig Injury Status vs Spurs
Celtics Assistant Sam Cassell Emerging as Candidate For Head Coaching Job: Report
Veteran Guard Could Interest Celtics on Buyout Market
For more Celtics news, visit Boston Celtics on SI