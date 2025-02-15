Inside The Celtics

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Makes Bold Claim About Possible NBA 1v1 Tournament

The Boston All-Star offers up a hot take.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
In this story:

During a press conference at All-Star weekend on Saturday, reigning NBA Finals MVP Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown made a bold proclamation about how he would fare in a theoretical one-on-one tournament in the NBA.

The new Unrivaled women's basketball league, a stateside alternative to international offseason play for WNBA stars, put on a successful one-on-one tournament recently.

2024 Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, one of the Unrivaled league's co-founders (along with New York Liberty champion power forward Breanna Stewart), defeated Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards in the 1v1 tournament's three-game final.

More Boston Celtics: Top 3 Buyout Candidates for Celtics to Bolster Overall Depth

Per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation, the 6-foot-6 swingman revealed that he believes he would thrive in that environment.

“I would win,” Brown declared.

Given that the league boasts a bevy of talented players right now, including lots of versatile wings around Brown's size, that's quite the claim. But any All-Star talent worth his salt needs to play equipped with significant self-confidence if he hopes to succeed in the league at large.

More Boston Celtics: Former Chicago Bulls Free Agent Forward Signs with Celtics

The 28-year-old Cal product, who's set to partake in his fourth All-Star contest on Sunday (this time in a new four-team mini-tournament format), is in the midst of another stellar season in Boston.

In 46 games for the 39-16 Celtics this season, Brown is averaging 22.9 points on .461/.324/.746 shooting splits, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Boston remains a major contender for postseason hardware yet again. The Celtics boast perhaps the league's strongest starting five, plus three terrific bench pieces. All-Stars Brown and Jayson Tatum are the club's top two talents, while All-Defensive Second Team guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White patrol the perimeter and one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis mans the middle.

Point guard Payton Pritchard has emerged as a lead Sixth Man of the Year contender, while 39-year-old reserve center/power forward Al Horford — a five-time All-Star for the Celtics and Atlanta Hawks in his prime — and backup combo forward Sam Hauser help add floor-spacing marksmanship and size to a loaded roster. Frontcourt pieces Torrey Craig, Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet are competing for the club's ninth-man role.

More Boston Celtics:

Where Do Celtics Stand in Eastern Conference Following Trade Deadline?

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown to Appear on 'The Tonight Show'

For all the latest news and notes on the reigning champs, stay tuned to Celtics On SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News