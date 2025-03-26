Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Shades LeBron James, Jayson Tatum Injury Update, More
The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers is one of the greatest in the history of sports, dating back to the 1950s. Now, it seems to continue to this day.
In a recent interview, Celtics' star Jaylen Brown revealed that he doesn't think anyone is close to touching Michael Jordan's GOAT status, not even modern day legend LeBron James.
Meanwhile, there has been an update on fellow superstar Jayson Tatum's ankle injury that he suffered against the Sacramento Kings. While it seemed scary initially, Tatum was later seen without crutches or a boot and was only limping slightly.
This season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game, so him only having a limp is excellent news for Boston, especially with the playoffs just around the corner.
