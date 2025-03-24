Jalen Rose Drops Gutsy Prediction on Celtics’ Postseason Ceiling
The Boston Celtics remain one of the best teams in the league as the season comes to a close. They are having yet another stellar season and are among the favorites, if not the favorite, to bring another title to Boston.
The Celtics are doing their best to become the first repeat champions since the 2017-18 Warriors. There will be a ton of pressure to do just that; however, they have the pieces and more to get the job done.
Many are picking Boston to repeat as champions, including former NBA star and Sixth Man of the Year Jalen Rose. In an interview with NBA writer DJ Siddiq, Rose says it is the Celtics championship to lose.
“If I had to pick a champion, I would say the Celtics,” said Rose. “They’re just so good, so deep with Derrick White and Jrue Holiday locking down the backcourt, both making threes, and the wings they have.
“Remember, there were people actually saying they should break up [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown, which is insane,” Rose continued. “You factor in [Kristaps] Porzingis and Al Horford up front and Payton Pritchard off the bench, that if they’re healthy, they should win.”
Although the Celtics aren't the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this year, many are still picking them to come out for their conference over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, the road is not expected to be easy this time. Still, with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Al Horford, to name a few, it will take everything from the opposing team and then some to beat the Celtics four out of seven times.
The Celtics are approaching the playoffs with the right mindset. As of late, they have been one of the hottest and best teams. In their last 10 games alone, they've recorded a 9-1 record, averaging 116.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.0 steals, and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.
After Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, the Celtics have 10 games remaining. They will likely head into the playoffs on the right foot and defend their title when the time comes.
