Celtics Provide Major Update on Jayson Tatum’s Ankle Injury
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the league when they are fully healthy. Keeping the team healthy is their top priority as the playoffs get closer.
Keeping Kristaps Porzingis healthy so that he can actually play a full series. He wasn't able to do that last year, even in the NBA Finals when he finally came back from his injury.
Jayson Tatum is the Celtics' best player. Keeping him healthy is paramount to their chances of becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the last decade or so.
Their worst nightmare happened on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. Domantas Sabonis jumped under him as he tried to contest a 3-point shot, and Tatum came down on his foot and hurt his ankle.
Tatum did not return to the game after being helped off the floor. It looked like it could have been a pretty serious injury.
Luckily for them, it looks like Tatum has escaped serious injury. In fact, he might only miss a couple of games based on how he was acting following the game.
The fact that Tatum left the arena with just a very slight limp is great news for the Celtics. That means that he avoided something that could have been catastrophic.
Boston will now be extremely cautious with Tatum in the next few games. Their number-one priority is to have him get that ankle 100 percent healthy so that he is good to go for the playoffs.
It remains to be seen how many games this injury will cost him. From the initial reports, it looks like he will be fine and might miss just a few games.
Boston has won six straight and 11 of their last 12. They are four and a half games behind the Cavs for the top spot in the East. They have a chance to catch them, which would give them home-court advantage throughout the East playoffs.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
