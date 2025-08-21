Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors, New Owner Has Exciting Prediction, Big Goal
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is getting his share of trade rumors this offseason as many around the basketball world are being linked to different deals and would-be packages. As for Brown specifically, a massive asset haul is what a key insider believes Boston can get in exchange for the 2024 Finals MVP.
Additionally, amid the uncertainty surrounding the Celtics, especially after their $6.1 billion sale, new owner Bill Chisholm made a promising prediction for his team. Although superstar Jayson Tatum is set to miss most of, if not, all of the upcoming regular season, this didn't stop Chisholm from displaying confidence.
Finally, Chisholm didn't stop there, reaffirming what the goal of the Celtics is: winning championships. Regardless of what the roster looks like and who is no longer on the team, the winning DNA of Boston seems to be in full force with the new ownership group.
