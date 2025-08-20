Celtics Urged to Trade Jaylen Brown for Massive Asset Haul
The Boston Celtics have already decided to trade two starters this offseason in order to help their salary cap situation. They wanted to get under the second apron of the luxury tax at all costs.
After shipping Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday away, that is exactly what they have been able to do. Now, they are only a few million above the luxury tax in general.
Boston likely won't make any more drastic moves when it comes to trades, but if they wanted to, this move from Bleacher Report would give them plenty of young assets in return.
More news: Celtics Insiders Predict Brutal Season With Jaylen Brown Leading the Way This Year
This Celtics trade would see them get a haul for Jaylen Brown
This is the full trade proposal:
Detroit Pistons acquire Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics for Ron Holland II, Jaden Ivey, Tobias Harris, and a 2027 first-round pick (protected 1-4)
This trade would give the Celtics two young players and a veteran to help them get through what will be a gap year next season. Without Jayson Tatum, they have no shot of winning a title.
This would be an easy trade for the Pistons to make. It would pair Brown with Cade Cunningham and give them a second superstart player as they try to ascend to the top of the East.
For Boston, this trade doesn't make a lot of sense without more draft capital. Having any draft protections at all is going to be a non-starter for Boston in any trade involving Brown.
More news: Celtics’ Al Horford Has Made Decision on NBA Future, Says Insider
The Boston Celtics are likely not going to trade Jaylen Brown
Brad Stevens has made it clear that they have no interest in trading Brown for any reason. They value what both he and Tatum give to the Celtics, even in the second-apron era.
Both players make an enormous amount of money, making it tough to skirt some of the apron penalties. Still, those kinds of players don't just grow on trees.
The only way the Celtics would trade Brown is if they were absolutely blown away with an offer. That offer has not come to them this offseason.
This past season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.