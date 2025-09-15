Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Replacement, Owner’s Bold Prediction, Roster Breakdown After Offseason

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
A team insider broke down the Boston Celtics' options for replacing Jayson Tatum in the rotation, as he is set to miss the entire upcoming season.

Among those listed were newly signed forward Josh Minott and Sam Hauser potentially taking on a bigger role in the rotation as well.

While neither can fill Tatum's big shoes, they can potentially provide a bridge solution until their star gets healthy.

In other news, the Celtics made several deals over the summer, shedding big money from the books while trading away established veterans.

Their roster still boasts some quality talent, although their front-court options are lacking, especially at the center position.

Finally, new owner Bill Chisholm gave an interesting prediction ahead of the upcoming season:

“I think they’re going to surprise some people,” Chisholm said to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe

“I think this is a good team and I think we have a really good coach and a really good president of basketball operations. I think Payton Pritchard said it in an interview, that we’re going to surprise some people, and I think there’s real talent here that hasn’t been fully realized.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

