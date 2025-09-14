How the Celtics’ Summer Trades Reshape Their Second Unit
The Boston Celtics have greatly revamped their bench heading into the 2025-26 season.
Gone is key reserve Celtics center Luke Kornet, who agreed to a one-season, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Backup power forward/center Al Horford remains an unsigned free agent, although he has been connected to the Golden State Warriors as perhaps being their new 3-and-D starting center — but the Warriors find themselves in something of a stalemate with restricted free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Deep-bench backup point guard JD Davison was traded away, too, in a cost-cutting move.
The headline trades of starting All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis also netted a critical new player, guard Anfernee Simons, who may duke it out with Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard for starting point guard duties.
It's also conceivable that both Simons and Pritchard could start, although they'd be ceding a lot of size and defense to opposing backcourts.
Boston also signed free agents Chris Boucher, Luka Garza and Josh Minott to veteran's minimum deals. One wonders if any of that triumvirate will earn starting nods.
Projecting Boston's First Five
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum done for the year due to an Achilles tendon tear, only two 2024-25 starters — two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White and four-time All-Star wing Jaylen Brown — will be available this season.
Joe Mazzulla has some big choices ahead of him. Given what we know about his 3-and-D proclivities, let's say he starts Chris Boucher at the power forward spot and former fourth-stringer Neemias Queta at center.
Maybe just one of Pritchard or Simons will start, while White could stay at the two-guard spot and Brown could remain the club's starting small forward.
Pritchard has that system familiarity, so let's pencil him in as the starting point guard — at least to kick off this season.
If that is the starting lineup, Simons will be the top scoring bench option. Sam Hauser could pick up additional minutes this year. Garza and Minott will compete for that eight man spot, while it's possible Baylor Scheierman or Jordan Walsh could break through, too, at least during the regular season, to flesh out the roster.
