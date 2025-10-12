Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Joe Mazzulla ‘Pissed’ at Report, Talks Jayson Tatum, More

Gabe Smallson

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reacts in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has never been known to hide his emotions.

Mazzulla recently revealed that he is 'pissed' over an unconfirmed report on a rookie. The head coach even asked media members at a recent press conference for accountability as to who made the initial remark.

In other news, Mazzulla also addressed the health of superstar forward Jayson Tatum recently.

Now, Tatum has been seen in the gym constantly this offseason and is already dunking despite tearing his Achilles just five months ago. His coach spoke on the dunk without giving a timeline for the superstar's recovery, but even noted the off-the-court work that Tatum is still putting in, in addition to the rehab work.

