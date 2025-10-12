Celtics Notes: Joe Mazzulla ‘Pissed’ at Report, Talks Jayson Tatum, More
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has never been known to hide his emotions.
Mazzulla recently revealed that he is 'pissed' over an unconfirmed report on a rookie. The head coach even asked media members at a recent press conference for accountability as to who made the initial remark.
In other news, Mazzulla also addressed the health of superstar forward Jayson Tatum recently.
Now, Tatum has been seen in the gym constantly this offseason and is already dunking despite tearing his Achilles just five months ago. His coach spoke on the dunk without giving a timeline for the superstar's recovery, but even noted the off-the-court work that Tatum is still putting in, in addition to the rehab work.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla 'Pissed Off,' Rejects Controversial Report on Rookie
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Addresses Jayson Tatum’s Recovery Process After Viral Dunk Video
New Celtics Signing Seems to Take Shot at Former Team
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Posts Unbelievable Injury Update on Social Media
Celtics Receive Surprise Response from NBA GMs on Bold Summer Trades
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Backs Up His Words as Boston's New Leader This Season
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.