Celtics Notes: Jrue Holiday Trade Prediction, Rare Injury Report vs 76ers, More
The Boston Celtics are narrowly holding onto the second place spot in the Eastern Conference, just 1.5 games ahead of the New York Knicks. If Boston wants to become repeat NBA Champions, they'll have to make some big moves by the NBA trade deadline.
One prediction has the Celtics trying to land a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. However, it could cost fan-favorite guard Jrue Holiday. This season, Holiday is averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.7 assists, and one steal per game.
Additionally, Boston has released their injury report for their upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and it features something that is rarely seen on an NBA inury report.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
Celtics Could Part With Jrue Holiday to Land Former Defensive Player of the Year
Celtics Reveal Shocking Injury Report Ahead of Clash vs 76ers
Pelicans Forward Had Perfect Reaction to Celtics' Jayson Tatum Hitting Game-Winning Shot
Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Reveals Big Mistake Pelicans Made Before Game-Winning Shot
Celtics Legend Makes Plea For Boston to Add Former First-Round Pick to Roster