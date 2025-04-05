Celtics Notes: Kristaps Porzingis Exits Suns Game, Jaylen Brown Injury Status, More
After a surprising loss to the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics dominated the Phoenix Suns 123-103. However, not everyone made it out of the game unscathed.
Center Kristaps Porzingis wound up leaving the game early after he took an elbow to the face from Cody Martin. It turns out that he will require stitches. There's no telling when he'll be able to return to the court.
Porzingis was instrumental in the Celtics winning the NBA Championship last season. While he has missed a majority of this year due to injury, he still made a solid impression, averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 39 games.
Heading into the game against Phoenix, Boston was also originally expected to miss the game. He wound up recording 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Suns Game With New Injury
Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs. Suns? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
Celtics News: Insider Breaks Down How Boston Can Trade for Kevin Durant This Summer
Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Signs Major New Shoe Deal
Celtics News: NBA Changes Mind on Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision