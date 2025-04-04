Is Jaylen Brown Playing vs. Suns? Celtics Reveal Final Injury Report
The Boston Celtics are locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they are looking to keep themselves healthy as the playoffs start in a couple of weeks.
As the defending NBA champions, they will get everyone's best shot in the playoffs. The Eastern Conference is also significantly better than it was a year ago at the top, so they won't be able to waltz through the East as they did last year.
They are looking to keep the momentum that they have right now going through the end of the regular season.
The Celtics are taking on a desperate Phoenix Suns team on Friday night. The Suns are just trying to make the play-in.
Ahead of that matchup, Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable due to the right knee injury that has plagued him for most of the season.
Brown was officially listed as questionable due to right knee posterior impingement. He will be available in this game.
This is something that Brown has had to deal with for quite a while. It's not something that is going to go away anytime soon, either.
Since this is something that will likely linger into the playoffs, the Celtics are going to be very cautious with his minutes for the rest of the regular season.
They have to balance keeping him healthy with the fact that the team has the most momentum they've had all season long. That's not an easy decision to make.
Brown is hoping that he can manage the injury well enough to still be one of the best players in the league as he was last year in the playoffs. He was the NBA Finals MVP for a reason.
As long as the Celtics have Brown and Jayson Tatum out there on the court at the same time, they feel that they can beat any team they face in the postseason.
So far this season, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
