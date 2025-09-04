Celtics Notes: Kristaps Porzingis Talks Boston Replacing Him, Joe Mazzulla Prove-It Year, More
The Boston Celtics have faced tons of uncertainty surrounding what they will do at the big man position, but the latest person to weigh in on their situation is Kristaps Porzingis. The man that Boston is working to replace down low isn't sure who on the roster will step up in his place.
In other news, Celtics head coach, depsite having just signed an extension, sees this as a prove-it season since he still doesn't feel like he has earned the new contract. Although many around the basketball world have already written off the Celtics this season after superstar Jayson Tatum's brutal Achilles tear, their coach isn't quite buying into that notion.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Kristaps Porzingis Has No Idea How Celtics Will Replace Him This Season
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla in 'Prove-It' Year Despite Extension, Says Insider
Kristaps Porzingis Calls for Celtics Young Big to Get 'Real Minutes' This Season
Celtics Could Benefit From Tanking This Season, Says NBA Insider
Will New Celtics Owners Build New Arena? Insider Weighs In
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.