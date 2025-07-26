Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Major Trade Update, All-Star Signing Urged, Ex-Celtic Champion Cut

Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to post up against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to post up against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a major trade update amid an otherwise unpredictable offseason. The roster is already at an incredibly different place than last season, but Boston is reportedly shopping a $45 million guard to shed some salary and shake things up around the league even more.

Additionally, the roster movement isn't expected to cease as the Celtics have been urged to sign an All-Star point guard. A pair of team insiders discussed the idea of bringing in the former No. 1 overall pick to bolster the new-look team.

Finally, a former Celtics champion has been cut from a Western Conference squad. The 22-year-old will now search for his next home to continue his professional basketball life.

Celtics Could Trade $45 Million Guard in Major Roster Shakeup: Report

Celtics Urged to Sign Former All-Star in Major Free Agent Move

Former Celtics NBA Champion Released By West Squad

Celtics Roster ‘Makes Zero Sense’ Says NBA Insider

Jayson Tatum Receives Injury Advice From Former Celtics Forward

Former Celtics Forward Says His Injuries Are the Reason Jayson Tatum Became Superstar in Boston

