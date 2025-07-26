Celtics Notes: Major Trade Update, All-Star Signing Urged, Ex-Celtic Champion Cut
The Boston Celtics have a major trade update amid an otherwise unpredictable offseason. The roster is already at an incredibly different place than last season, but Boston is reportedly shopping a $45 million guard to shed some salary and shake things up around the league even more.
Additionally, the roster movement isn't expected to cease as the Celtics have been urged to sign an All-Star point guard. A pair of team insiders discussed the idea of bringing in the former No. 1 overall pick to bolster the new-look team.
Finally, a former Celtics champion has been cut from a Western Conference squad. The 22-year-old will now search for his next home to continue his professional basketball life.
