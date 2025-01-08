Celtics Notes: Shaq Feud, Jayson Tatum’s Trainer Fires Back, Injuries
The Boston Celtics remain a dominant force in the 2024-25 season and are widely regarded as the favorites in the Eastern Conference.
With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the charge, Boston's depth and consistent play have kept them at the top of the standings. However, the team isn't without its share of controversy and challenges.
Tatum has recently come under fire from former NBA player Brandon Jennings, who labeled him "soft," stirring debate about the star forward's toughness and leadership.
Meanwhile, former Celtics center Shaquille O’Neal reignited his feud with Dwight Howard in a public exchange, adding another layer of drama to the NBA landscape.
On the court, the Celtics faced adversity, but overcame it in their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, playing without two key players due to injuries.
Despite these challenges, Boston's resilience and deep roster continue to position them as a formidable title contender. The team remains focused on maintaining their dominance as the season progresses.
