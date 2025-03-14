Celtics Ownership Hopefuls Down to Four Bidders: Report
Who will buy the winningest franchise in NBA history?
Fresh off nabbing their second title as majority owners, the Grousbeck family announced their intentions to sell the Boston Celtics sooner than later.
Per Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Sportico, four ownership group hopefuls remain in the running for the chance at purchasing the 18-time champs. Per Forbes, the Celtics are worth as much as $6 billion — a massive uptick from the $360 million owners Wyc and Irving Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca, and Robert Epstein paid for the franchise in 2002.
Pagliuca, a minority stakeholder at present, is interested in taking majority control. The Friedkin Group, which already owns soccer franchises Italy's AS Roma and English Premier League club Everton, is a second major contender.
Freedom Mortgage president and CEO Stan Middleton, a minority owner of MLB squad the Philadelphia Phillies, is the third remaining party. Bill Chisholm leads the fourth group. Chisholm is the co-founder and chief investment officer of Symphony Technology Group.
Current Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck is slated to stay in his current role until the sale is wrapped up, in 2028.
Sporting a 47-19 overall record, Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 8.5 games behind the 55-10 Cleveland Cavaliers. All-Star forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the club on both sides of the ball. Joe Mazzulla's first five is rounded out by All-Defensive Second Team guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, plus oft-absent center Kristaps Porzingis.
The reigning champs' bench has only improved since last season — aside from 38-year-old reserve center/power forward Al Horford, who at least hasn't regressed much since 2023-24.
Backup point guard Payton Pritchard appears destined to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors, thanks to a breakout scoring season. Bench combo forward Sam Hauser has excelled as a floor spacer this season. Deep-bench centers Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are enjoying stellar seasons in their own right.
