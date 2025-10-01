Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Makes Bold Prediction on Jayson Tatum Future
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard made a bold claim regarding teammate Jayson Tatum's recovery from his Achilles injury.
During media day for the Celtics, Pritchard shared some insights into the behind-the-scenes of Tatum's rehabilitation process and the work that has already been done, bringing him back on the court just a couple of months after surgery.
Tatum's injury occurred during the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals when the face of the franchise dove for a ball on the floor and ended up tearing his Achilles, a devastating injury that usually takes a full calendar year to recover from.
The injury also tends to sap an athlete's explosiveness, limiting their athletic ability and leading to a loss in production.
Pritchard, however, believes that Tatum has done incredible work during the offseason and could come back improved.
"You never want to see somebody get injured like that. But watching how he's been able to approach every day and the spirit he has is unbelievable," Pritchard said during media day.
"And I think he'll be better than what he was before. That's the type of mentality he has, and that's the type of work he's putting in.
"So I've been here since second week of August, back and forth, even in the beginning of summer. And he's been in here every day training. So you definitely know he's motivated.
Tatum is a top player in the league and arguably the best on the Celtics. His absence will be felt next season, though the team lacks a quality front court, which will already limit the team's ceiling to one or two playoff series wins, but nothing more.
During media day, he expressed the lack of pressure that the organization is putting on his return.
"No pressure," Tatum told reproters. "No pressure to return back any sooner than when I'm 100 percent healthy.
"No pressure from [Celtics president of basketball operations] Brad [Stevens], [coach] Joe [Mazzulla], the team, the organization. The most important thing is that I'm 100 percent recovered and healthy whenever I do come back."
Boston is justified in being patient with Tatum — next season will be a gap year in terms of title contention, and they will have the following offseason to add size and retool around Tatum.
