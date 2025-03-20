Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Spotted With UConn Legend Geno Auriemma Before NCAA Tournament
When Joe Mazzulla got the Boston Celtics coaching job after Ime Udoka was dismissed, there were a lot of questions surrounding him. He was one of the youngest coaches in the NBA.
Would Mazzulla be able to lead a talented team deep into the playoffs? Did he have enough experience to be able to coach two superstars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?
It turns out that the answer is yes. Mazzulla was able to beat the Mavericks last year for the first Celtics title since 2008. He clearly proved that he is a championship level coach.
Mazzulla likes to talk with and learn from other championship-winning coaches from other sports. He was spotted with perhaps the greatest women's college basketball coach of all time prior to the start of the NCAA Tournament.
Mazzulla has a thirst for knowledge. He loves to talk with other great coaches and players from other sports so that he can become a better coach.
That's part of the reason why the Celtics gave him the job when they were looking for a new coach. Now, he's trying to win a title for the second straight year and become the first team to do that in almost a decade.
Geno Auriemma has won more championships than any other women's college basketball coach. He has coached some of the best women's basketball players of all time.
He is an excellent person to talk to, especially in the month of March. This is the late-season grind for the Celtics, so they might need some extra motivation as they head into the playoffs in April.
Boston is already one of the most storied franchises in the history of sports. Mazzulla is trying to take them to new heights by leading them to back-to-back titles.
The Celtics are pretty much locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They are going to be one of the favorites to win it all when the playoffs officially start.
Mazzulla has learned a lot in his short tenure as the head coach of the Celtics.
